Cavaliers to interview Nuggets assistant David Adelman, 6th candidate contacted, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the process tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Cavaliers received permission to interview Denver assistant David Adelman. Adelman, the son of longtime NBA coach Rick Adelman, is the sixth known candidate contacted by the Cavs. Cleveland could further expand its search in coming days, said the person who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting while looking for J.B. Bickerstaff’s successor. The Cavs fired Bickerstaff last month despite making the playoffs two years in a row with him. The 43-year-old Adelman is coach Michael Malone’s top assistant with the Nuggets, who won the title last season.

