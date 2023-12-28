Catcher Mitch Garver and Seattle Mariners finalize $24 million, 2-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — Catcher Mitch Garver and the Seattle Mariners have finalized a $24 million, two-year contract. The 32-year-old hit .270 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs in 87 games for Texas this year. He hit .226 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 14 postseason games, helping the Rangers win the World Series for the first time. Cal Raleigh was Seattle’s starting catcher this season and set career highs with 30 homers and 75 RBIs in 145 games. Garver could see at-bats as a designated hitter while backing up Raleigh behind the plate.

