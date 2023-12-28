Catcher Mitch Garver and Seattle Mariners finalize $24 million, 2-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. On Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, the Seattle Mariners bolstered their lineup, agreeing to a $24 million, two-year contract with free-agent catcher Garver. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

SEATTLE (AP) — Catcher Mitch Garver and the Seattle Mariners have finalized a $24 million, two-year contract. The 32-year-old hit .270 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs in 87 games for Texas this year. He hit .226 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 14 postseason games, helping the Rangers win the World Series for the first time. Cal Raleigh was Seattle’s starting catcher this season and set career highs with 30 homers and 75 RBIs in 145 games. Garver could see at-bats as a designated hitter while backing up Raleigh behind the plate.

