Catcher Gary Sánchez gets minor league deal from Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Catcher Gary Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and will report to Triple-A Sacramento. San Francisco’s major league catchers are Roberto Pérez and 2018 first-round pick Joey Bart. Sánchez was a two-time All-Star with the Yankees. The 30-year-old hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and hit .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017. He struggled after 2017, especially in his final two seasons in New York, and Sánchez batted .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 128 games for Minnesota last year.

