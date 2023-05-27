Castro hits 2 of Minnesota’s 4 home runs in 9-7 win over Toronto

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willi Castro had his first career multi-homer game, Matt Wallner homered amongst his career-high four hits, and the Minnesota Twins held off the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 on Saturday

Edouard Julien also homered as part of a three-hit day, and Alex Kirilloff and Kyle Farmer each had two of Minnesota’s 14 hits.

Bo Bichette had three hits, including a home run the second straight game, but the Blue Jays lost for the 10th time in 13 games. Daulton Varsho also went deep.

Castro and Wallner went back to back for Minnesota in the fifth, both clearing the fence by inches for a 7-4 lead.

On Castro’s home run to center field, Varsho raced back, leapt, and as he hit the wall, the ball bounced out of his glove, off the top of the padding and over for a two-run home run.

Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner hits an RBI-single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho cannot make the play for a two-run home run by Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr Previous Next

Two pitches later, Wallner’s blast was headed toward the bullpens in left-center. Racing over, Varsho leapt and reached over the wall to momentarily catch the ball with the webbing of his glove. However, the impact knocked the ball free as Varsho fell back to the warning track.

It was the first home run this season for Wallner, who entered the game with one hit in 13 at-bats. Castro also homered in the seventh.

Minnesota starter Pablo López (3-3) allowed four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings before Jovani Moran and Jhoan Duran allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings.

Jorge López allowed Varsho’s two-run homer as part of a three-run Blue Jays’ ninth, but Brock Stewart retired three of final four hitters for his first save since June 20, 2017.

Chris Bassitt (5-4) allowed seven earned runs in four-plus innings for Toronto, his worst start since allowing nine earned runs to St. Louis in 3 1/3 innings April 2.

A two-run single by Wallner helped stake the Twins to a 3-1 first-inning lead on a sun-drenched afternoon, but Bichette — who homered in the first — had a two-run triple in the third before Cavan Biggio tied it 4-4 in the fourth with a solo shot.

MULTI-HT LEADER

Bichette has an MLB-leading 22 multi-hit games this season. He entered the day tied with the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman for most in the majors. His 76 hits are also best in the big leagues.

FIRST INNING WOES

For the seventh time in 11 starts, Pablo López did not get through the first inning unscathed, allowing Bichette’s home run. Ten of his 30 earned runs allowed this year have come in the opening frame. His first-inning ERA is 8.18; 3.29 in other innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: CF Kevin Kiermaier left after two innings with right lower back discomfort.

Twins: With a day game after a night game, SS Carlos Correa was given the day off. He is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

UP NEXT

Former Twins’ ace RHP José Berríos (4-4, 4.22) is to take the mound for Toronto in Sunday’s series finale. RHP Bailey Ober (3-1, 2.55) is the scheduled Minnesota starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.