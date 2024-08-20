Castle Pines gets BMW Championship and St. Andrews hosts Women’s British Open

The PGA Tour is going a mile high with the BMW Championship. The only FedEx Cup playoff event that moves around is going to Castle Pines. It will be the first course on the PGA Tour played at more than 8,000 yards. Castle Pines for two decades hosted the International with its modified Stableford scoring system. That tournament ended in 2006. The Women’s British Open moves to the Old Course at St. Andrews for the third time. This is the final major championship of the year on the LPGA. It’s also the last tournament before the Solheim Cup teams are decided.

