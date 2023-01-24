Carson, Reese lead No. 4 LSU women to 89-51 rout of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jasmine Carson scored 20 points and Angel Reese had 14 points and 14 rebounds for her school-record 20th consecutive double-double to lead No. 4 LSU to an 89-51 victory over Alabama. The Tigers had hours earlier dropped a spot in the rankings after a 79-76 win over Arkansas. They swiftly returned to dominating another league opponent to extend the program’s longest winning streak to 20 games. The Crimson Tide had a three-game win streak snapped and produced a season low in points. Reese surpassed Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record of 19 double-doubles in a row during the 2006-07 season.

