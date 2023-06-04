Carranza sparks Union to 3-0 victory over Montreal.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julián Carranza scored a goal in each half to lead the Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal. Carranza staked the Union (9-4-3) to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Matt Real in the 12th minute and scored. Philadelphia increased its lead to 2-0 on Mikael Uhre’s sixth goal this season — unassisted in the 36th minute. Carranza used an assist from Dániel Gazdag in the 61st minute to net his ninth goal of the season and cap the scoring.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.