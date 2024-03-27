Carolina Panthers agree to terms with Jadeveon Clowney to bolster pass rush

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have bolstered their pass rush, agreeing to terms with free agent Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft. Clowney grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina, about 20 minutes from where the Panthers play their home games. The 31-year-old Clowney had 9 1/2 sacks last season for the Ravens. Clowney spent his first five years with the Houston Texans, and has moved around quite a bit since with stops in Seattle, Tennessee and Cleveland and Baltimore. According to a person familiar with the situation, Clowney agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract worth up to $24 million with incentives. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team did not release contract details.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.