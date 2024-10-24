Carlson is World Series umpire crew chief. Fletcher, Ripperger, Torres make Fall Classic debuts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Carlson will be the World Series umpire crew chief and Andy Fletcher, Mark Ripperger and Carlos Torres will make their Fall Classic debuts. A 46-year-old who began his big league career in 2015, Torres will work the plate for Friday’s opener between the Dodgers and Yankees. The 55-year-old Carlson made his major league debut in 1999 and worked the Series in 2015 and 2020. He will be at first base for Game 1, joined by Doug Eddings at second, Ripperger at third, Chad Fairchild in left and Todd Tichenor in right. Fletcher will be the reserve umpire.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.