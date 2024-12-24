Carlos Santana returns to Cleveland on 1-year deal, first baseman’s third stint with Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Even after leaving Cleveland, Carlos Santana remained a fan favorite and was warmly welcomed back as a visitor. He’s home again. Santana signed a one-year, $12 million contract to return for his third stint with the Guardians, who have an opening at first base after the AL Central champions traded Josh Naylor to Arizona on Saturday. The 38-year-old Santana spent last season with Minnesota, batting .238 with 23 homers and 71 RBIs. He also won his first Gold Glove. Santana previously was with Cleveland from 2010-17. He returned in 2019, made his first All-Star team and spent two seasons with the club before signing as a free agent with the Kansas City Royals.

