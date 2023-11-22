Cardinals sign free-agent starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn to 1-year contracts

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have filled a couple of holes in their starting rotation by completing one-year contracts with free-agent right-handers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn. The 36-year-old Gibson set career highs last season with 15 wins and 33 starts for AL East champion Baltimore. His deal with the Cardinals includes a club option for 2025. St. Louis also finalized a one-year deal with Lynn that includes a team option for 2025, returning him to the club that drafted him. Lynn, who is also 36, spent last season with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA that was nearly a full run higher than his previous career worst.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.