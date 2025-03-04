Cardinals OF Jordan Walker leaves spring training game against Nationals with left knee pain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker left the team’s split-squad game against the Nationals with left knee pain on Tuesday. Walker departed from the game in the third inning. The team said he will undergo further evaluation. The 22-year-old Walker regressed in his second year in the majors last season, hitting just .202 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 51 games. The Cardinals are counting on players such as Walker to have bounceback years after doing little to supplement the roster in the offseason. They have missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

