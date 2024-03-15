Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol agrees to a 2-year contract extension through 2026

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray, right, talks in the dugout with manager Oliver Marmol after being removed during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Monday, March 4, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The team announced that Gray was removed due to tightness in his right hamstring. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season. The 37-year-old former Cardinals minor leaguer led the team to an NL Central title in his first season, winning 93 games in 2022 and becoming the youngest manager to reach the playoffs since a 31-year-old Lou Boudreau took Cleveland to the World Series in 1946. St. Louis went 71-91 last year and finished last in the division.

