Cardinals fall short of playoffs for 3rd straight season with loss to lowly Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For the better part of the season, the Arizona Cardinals looked like a playoff team. The Cardinals led the NFC West in early November with a 6-4 record before their postseason hopes quickly faded with four losses in five games. That run culminated in an injury-riddled, mistake-filled 36-30 overtime defeat at Carolina on Sunday. The loss eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention for the third straight season. Coach Jonathan Gannon says “everybody had a hand” in the Cardinals falling short of the postseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.