Cardinals fall short of playoffs for 3rd straight season with loss to lowly Panthers

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rusty Jones]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For the better part of the season, the Arizona Cardinals looked like a playoff team. The Cardinals led the NFC West in early November with a 6-4 record before their postseason hopes quickly faded with four losses in five games. That run culminated in an injury-riddled, mistake-filled 36-30 overtime defeat at Carolina on Sunday. The loss eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention for the third straight season. Coach Jonathan Gannon says “everybody had a hand” in the Cardinals falling short of the postseason.

