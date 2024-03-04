Cardinals’ All-Star right-hander Sonny Gray leaves game with hamstring tightness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray left his spring training start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals with tightness in his right hamstring after getting two outs in the second inning. The three-time All-Star had struck out two in two scoreless innings in his second spring training appearance. Gray allowed one hit and struck out one while throwing 20 pitches. Gray, a 34-year-old right-hander, signed a $75 million, three-year contract with St. Louis to anchor an overhauled rotation that includes fellow newcomer Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn.

