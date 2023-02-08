Cardinals acquire LHP Misiewicz from Royals for cash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from their cross-state rival Kansas City Royals for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, St. Louis designated right-hander James Naile for assignment on the Missouri native’s 30th birthday. The 28-year-old Misiewicz split last season between the Mariners and Kansas City. He went 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 29 innings. Misiewicz was expendable when the Royals bolstered their bullpen with a series of recent moves.

