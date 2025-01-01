Capitals play the Wild following Protas’ 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (23-11-4, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-10-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Minnesota Wild after Aliaksei Protas scored two goals in the Capitals’ 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins.

Washington has a 12-4-2 record at home and a 25-10-2 record overall. The Capitals have scored 135 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank second in league play.

Minnesota has a 23-11-4 record overall and a 13-3-3 record in road games. The Wild have an 8-3-2 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has scored 11 goals with 29 assists for the Capitals. Pierre-Luc Dubois has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Marco Rossi has 14 goals and 18 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

