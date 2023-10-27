Capitals host the Wild after Strome’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (3-2-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (2-3-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -115, Wild -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Minnesota Wild after Dylan Strome scored two goals in the Capitals’ 6-4 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Washington had a 35-37-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record in home games last season. The Capitals scored 253 total goals last season, with 52 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals.

Minnesota had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 22-15-7 record on the road last season. The Wild scored 239 goals while giving up 219 last season for a +20 goal differential.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (upper body), Joel Edmundson: out (hand), Charlie Lindgren: out (undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: day to day (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Matt Boldy: out (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (upper body), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.