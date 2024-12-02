Canucks visit the Wild after DeBrusk’s hat trick

Vancouver Canucks (13-7-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-4-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Minnesota Wild after Jake DeBrusk recorded a hat trick in the Canucks’ 5-4 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Minnesota has a 16-4-4 record overall and a 6-3-1 record on its home ice. The Wild have a 14-1-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Vancouver is 13-7-3 overall and 10-2-0 in road games. The Canucks have gone 7-3-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has scored seven goals with 12 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Conor Garland has eight goals and 12 assists for the Canucks. DeBrusk has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

