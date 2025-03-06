Canucks take home winning streak into matchup with the Wild

Minnesota Wild (36-22-4, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (28-22-11, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the Minnesota Wild.

Vancouver has a 12-10-7 record in home games and a 28-22-11 record overall. The Canucks are seventh in league play serving 9.4 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota is 22-9-3 on the road and 36-22-4 overall. The Wild have a -2 scoring differential, with 175 total goals scored and 177 conceded.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake DeBrusk has 22 goals and 14 assists for the Canucks. Pius Suter has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 21 goals and 32 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

