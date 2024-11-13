Canadiens visit the Wild after Caufield’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (5-9-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-2-3, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 7-5 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Minnesota is 10-2-3 overall and 3-1-1 at home. The Wild have a 6-2-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Montreal is 5-9-2 overall and 2-5-1 on the road. The Canadiens serve 10.4 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in NHL play.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has nine goals and 19 assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has scored goals over the last 10 games.

Caufield has 12 goals and one assist for the Canadiens. Jayden Struble has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.