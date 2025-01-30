Canadiens bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Wild

Minnesota Wild (30-17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -123, Wild +103; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens look to break a three-game skid when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Montreal has a 13-9-4 record at home and a 24-21-5 record overall. The Canadiens have gone 10-2-3 in games decided by a single goal.

Minnesota has a 19-5-3 record in road games and a 30-17-4 record overall. The Wild have given up 144 goals while scoring 149 for a +5 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 15 goals and 36 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 18 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Jared Spurgeon has scored three goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

