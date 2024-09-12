Canadian hoop star Natalie Achonwa heads to Michigan to continue her basketball career

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Canadian basketball star Natalie Achonwa is taking the next step in her hoop career. The four-time Olympian was named the assistant coach of player development for Michigan’s women’s basketball team. Achonwa said that while she will miss being a player, she’s ready to go in a new direction. The Paris Games were the 31-year-old Achonwa’s fourth Olympics, the most by a Canadian player. She played in 79 career games for Canada’s national squad, joining the team when she was 16. After being drafted ninth overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2014 WNBA Draft out of Notre Dame, Achonwa played nine seasons in the WNBA and six overseas. She played with the Fever from 2015-20, before joining the Minnesota Lynx in 2021.

