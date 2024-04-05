Canada eases by Finland 4-1 for its 100th program win at the IIHF women’s world championship

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Ella Shelton had a goal and two assists, and Canada eased by Finland 4-1 for the Canadian’s 100th program win at the IIHF women’s world championship. Brianne Jenner opened the scoring for Canada midway through the first period by putting a rebound, that bounced off Finnish goaltender Sanni Ahola, into an empty net. Emma Maltais converted a nice wrap-around pass from Natalie Spooner for a 2-0 lead less than two minutes into the second. But Finland answered nearly three minutes later on a goal by Petra Nieminen, who sent the puck into an open net. Canada extended its lead to 3-1 with 31.5 seconds left before the end of the second when Julia Gosling scored in her debut, finishing a nice pass from Kristin O’Neill.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.