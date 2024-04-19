Cam Booser walked away from baseball in 2017 and became a carpenter. Now he’s in the major leagues

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Booser’s long journey to the major leagues is over. The Boston Red Sox called up the 31-year-old left-handed reliever to help out a depleted bullpen ahead of an interleague series in Pittsburgh. The hard-throwing Booser walked away from baseball after the 2017 season due to injuries and personal setbacks. He spent several years as a carpenter before making his way back to the game in 2021. The Red Sox took a flier on him in 2023. Booser has gained better command of a fastball that reaches the upper 90s, one of the main reasons the Red Sox felt it was time for a promotion Booser admits was far-fetched not so long ago.

