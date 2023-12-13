Calgary visits Minnesota after Sharangovich’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (11-14-4, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-12-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild after Yegor Sharangovich’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Flames’ 5-4 overtime loss.

Minnesota is 5-4-2 in home games and 10-12-4 overall. The Wild have allowed 86 goals while scoring 80 for a -6 scoring differential.

Calgary is 11-14-4 overall and 5-8-3 on the road. The Flames are 4-8-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has scored eight goals with 16 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Blake Coleman has scored eight goals with 11 assists for the Flames. Sharangovich has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom: out (finger), Chris Tanev: day to day (upper body), Walker Duehr: day to day (illness), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.