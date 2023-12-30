Caleb Love, Oumar Balllo power No. 4 Arizona to a 100-81 win over California in Pac-12 opener

By The Associated Press
Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against California guard Jalen Cone, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Motiejus Krivas had 18 and No. 4 Arizona beat California 100-81 on Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Oumar Balllo added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-2). Pelle Larsson had 12 points and seven assists. Love scored 20 or more points for the fifth time this season and the 31st time in his career. He shot 7 for 10 from the field. Jaylon Tyson had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Jaylen Celestine added 14 points as the Bears (4-8) lost for the seventh time in nine games.

