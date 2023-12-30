Caleb Love, Oumar Balllo power No. 4 Arizona to a 100-81 win over California in Pac-12 opener

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Motiejus Krivas had 18 and No. 4 Arizona beat California 100-81 on Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Oumar Balllo added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-2). Pelle Larsson had 12 points and seven assists. Love scored 20 or more points for the fifth time this season and the 31st time in his career. He shot 7 for 10 from the field. Jaylon Tyson had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Jaylen Celestine added 14 points as the Bears (4-8) lost for the seventh time in nine games.

