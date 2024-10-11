Caden Veltkamp, Michael Mathison guide Western Kentucky to 44-17 victory over winless UTEP

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Michael Mathison had two touchdown catches and a touchdown run, and Western Kentucky cruised to a 44-17 victory over winless UTEP. Western Kentucky (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA) grabbed a 14-7 lead after one quarter on Veltkamp’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Dalvin Smith and Mathison’s 12-yard touchdown run. UTEP (0-6, 0-3) scored on Cade McConnell’s 76-yard scoring strike to Kenny Odom 38 seconds after the Hilltoppers took a 7-0 lead. Western Kentucky’s advantage grew to 27-7 at halftime on a pair of Lucas Carneiro field goals and a 2-yard touchdown run by Veltkamp.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.