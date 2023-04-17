Burrow, Bengals begin offseason workouts

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow walked through the Cincinnati Bengals locker room on Monday with the same confident stroll he often displays on game day. Burrow, sporting a headband, smiled and joked with his teammates. The two-time defending AFC North champion Bengals were officially back to work. Cincinnati held its first day of offseason workouts on Monday, and Burrow led the way.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.