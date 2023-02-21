Bulls sign Beverley after ruling injured Ball out for season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have signed veteran point guard Patrick Beverley and ruled point guard Lonzo Ball out for the season because of lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. The Bulls brought in Beverley to help solidify a position that has been a sore spot all season with Ball recovering from his second left knee surgery in less than a year and his third since entering the NBA in 2017 with the Los Angeles Lakers. The team says Ball’s focus now will be on resolving the discomfort he feels performing “high level basketball-related activities” and making “a full return” for next season. Beverley, a Chicago product, is a three-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection.

