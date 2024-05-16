Buffalo Bandits star Dhane Smith shifts focus to winning lacrosse championships over setting records

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — All the goals, assists and single-season records Dhane Smith has put up now stand secondary to the Buffalo Bandits forward completing his 11th year in the National Lacrosse League. Championships are what now matter most for Smith in cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time best. Smith already holds the league’s single-season scoring record with 72 goals in 2016 and is coming off a year in which he set the assists record with 101. The Bandits are seeking to defend their title entering the NLL’s best-of-three final series against the Albany FireWolves, which opens Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.