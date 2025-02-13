Bucks without Lillard, Antetokounmpo against Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks were without All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo (left calf strain) missed his sixth straight game and it was previously announced he’d be out through the break and won’t play in the All-Star game. But Lillard’s right hamstring soreness caused him to miss the game as well.

Lillard, who is averaging 25.8 points and 7.5 assists per game this season, was listed as probable on the team’s injury report on Tuesday before being downgraded to questionable early Wednesday.

Minnesota is still without Mike Conley (right index finger sprain), Donte DiVincenzo (left great toe sprain) and Julius Randle (right groin strain).

Ryan Rollins started at point guard for Milwaukee on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.