Buccaneers place franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on Antoine Winfield Jr., a move that ensures the All-Pro safety a one-year, $17.1 million salary for next season. The team will continue to seek a long-term agreement with the four-year veteran who leads all defensive backs in sacks, quarterback hits, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries since entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2020. Winfield led the Bucs with three interceptions in 2023, when he also joined T.J. Watt, Justin Tuck and Terrell Suggs as the only players since 2000 to have five-plus sacks, five-plus takeaways and five-plus forced fumbles in the same season. He had six sacks, seven takeaways and six forced fumbles in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.