Buccaneers hire Dave Canales to guide Tom Brady-less offense

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay is counting on Dave Canales to help the Buccaneers remain relevant following Tom Brady’s retirement. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach was hired as Bucs offensive coordinator Thursday, replacing Byron Leftwich. The 41-year-old Canales was among 10 candidates interviewed for the position that opened when Leftwich and five other members of coach Todd Bowles’ staff were fired on Jan. 19. Three other assistants announced their retirements in a major shakeup that followed a lopsided playoff loss to Dallas in the NFC wild-card round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.