Bubic takes a shutout into the seventh to pitch Royals past Orioles 4-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic took a shutout into the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals won their first series of the season with a 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Bubic (2-0) allowed five hits, walked one and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings. His streak of 12 shutout innings was snapped when Ryan Mountcastle tripled to lead off the seventh and scored on Bubic’s wild pitch one out later.

Bobby Witt Jr. had three of the Royals’ 13 hits, falling a home run shy of the cycle. Salvador Perez, Mark Canha and Maikel Garcia each had two hits and scored a run.

Carlos Estévez earned his second save with a hitless ninth for the Royals. Kansas City, which swept Baltimore in the wild-card round last year, won its first regular-season series against the Orioles since Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019, after having lost six of the last eight series with two ties.

Jorge Mateo – starting in center field for the first time since April 20, 2024 – misplayed Witt’s slicing liner into a triple, keying Kansas City’s three-run first inning.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel

Freddy Fermin’s second-inning RBI single snapped an 0-for-12 skid as eight of the Royals’ first 11 batters hit safely and Kansas City took a 4-0 lead.

Orioles starter Cade Povich (0-1) allowed four runs and a career-high 13 hits in six innings with four strikeouts.

Mountcastle had three of the Orioles’ five hits.

Key moment

Witt’s diving stop robbed Jordan Westburg of a first-inning hit – nearly starting an inning-ending double play – then tripled and scored after Mateo’s misplay as the Royals took a 3-0 lead in the bottom half.

Key stat

Witt is hitting .377 at Kauffman Stadium since the start of last season, MLB’s best home batting average in that span.

Up next

Orioles: Travel to Arizona to begin a three-game series Monday with RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.75 ERA) opposing Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.38).

Royals: Begin a four-game homestand with Minnesota as Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0, 4.50) faces RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 5.06).

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.