Brunson hits go-ahead jumper, Towns scores 44 points in Knicks’ 149-148 OT win over Hawks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson made the go-ahead jumper with 11.1 seconds left in overtime, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points and the New York Knicks outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 149-148 on Wednesday night in a thrilling final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

Towns reached 40 points in consecutive games for the first time in his career and became the fifth Knicks player to do so. Brunson — who was the last Knicks player to do it — added 36 points and eight assists.

Trae Young had 38 points and 19 assists for the Hawks. They had a three-game winning streak snapped, but not until erasing a six-point deficit in the final 10 seconds of regulation.

They had a chance to win it after Brunson’s jumper, but Young missed a jumper and Georges Niang a 3-pointer.

Takeaways

Hawks: After playing an NBA-high 31 road games before the break, the Hawks play 10 of their first 12 afterward at home. But they will be without a couple more players after announcing Wednesday that Larry Nance Jr. has a right knee fracture and will miss at least six weeks, and Vit Krejci will be out at least a month with a lower back fracture.

Knicks: A ninth win in 11 games sends New York into the break third in the Eastern Conference at 36-18.

Key moment

The Knicks led by six with 10 seconds remaining in regulation. After Niang’s 3-pointer, Towns’ inbounds pass was stolen by Dyson Daniels, who was fouled and made the first free throw to cut it to 137-135. He missed the second but the Knicks failed to get the rebound and the Hawks got the ball to Young, who was fouled and made both to tie with 2.9 seconds to go.

Key stat

Every Knicks starter played at least 42 minutes. Towns led the way at just over 47.

Up next

The Knicks host Chicago on Feb. 20 in their first game after the break. The Hawks host Orlando that night.

___

