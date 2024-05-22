Brunson has surgery to repair broken left hand, and Knicks say Bogdanovic also underwent procedure

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson has had surgery to repair the broken left hand he sustained while the New York Knicks were losing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks also said Wednesday that reserve Bojan Bogdanovic had surgery on his left wrist. No details were provided about either procedure except that both players would be evaluated again in six to eight weeks. Brunson was hurt in the third quarter of the Indiana Pacers’ 130-109 victory over the Knicks on Sunday. He finished with 17 points, his lowest of a postseason in which he scored 40 or more five times.

