Bruins host the Wild after Pastrnak’s hat trick

Minnesota Wild (31-18-4, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (26-22-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Minnesota Wild after David Pastrnak’s hat trick against the New York Rangers in the Bruins’ 6-3 win.

Boston is 26-22-6 overall and 17-8-3 in home games. The Bruins have allowed 174 goals while scoring 149 for a -25 scoring differential.

Minnesota has a 31-18-4 record overall and a 20-6-3 record on the road. The Wild are 29-3-2 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak has 27 goals and 38 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 18 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.