Bruins bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Wild

Boston Bruins (19-6-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (14-13-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -119, Wild -101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins, on a three-game losing streak, play the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 14-13-4 overall and 8-4-2 in home games. The Wild have a 2-5-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Boston is 19-6-6 overall and 9-4-3 on the road. The Bruins have a +14 scoring differential, with 96 total goals scored and 82 allowed.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 11 goals and 19 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 13 goals and 14 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, five penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello: out (upper body), Ryan Hartman: day to day (upper-body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

