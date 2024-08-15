Browns WR Amari Cooper leaves practice field early after sustaining injury against Vikings

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper left Thursday’s joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings early with an unspecified injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski only said “sore” when asked about Cooper’s injury following the workout. Cooper caught a short pass from Deshaun Watson and could be heard yelling after he planted and cut on the grass. Cooper stayed on the field for several more minutes before walking to the facility accompanied by a trainer. The 30-year-old Cooper caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards last season for the Browns, who restructured his contract at the start of training camp. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst also left practice with an apparent leg injury. Stefanski didn’t have an update on his status.

