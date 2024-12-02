Browns star Garrett, on the cusp of 100 sacks, is driven to be the best

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett is on the verge of 100 career sacks. He doesn’t plan to stop at the century mark. Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end is having another monster season for the Browns, who haven’t played up to expectations and are a long shot to make the playoffs heading into Monday’s game at Denver. Garrett is coming off a three-sack performance against Pittsburgh that made him the seventh player in league history to record double-digit sacks in seven straight seasons. It’s a heady list of players and Garrett appreciates being in the company of players whom he grew up watching.

