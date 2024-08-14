Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. injured in practice, a day after arrest on domestic violence charge

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. got hurt in practice, one day after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence after allegedly putting a gun to his fiancee’s head during an argument. Hall was injured during the first of two joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. The second-round pick from Ohio State was checked by trainers on the field before walking back to the team’s facility for further examination. Coach Kevin Stefanski had no details about his injury. Hall was arraigned Tuesday pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence.

