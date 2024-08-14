Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. back with team following arrest on domestic violence charge

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is back with the team following his arrest on a domestic violence charge. Police say Hall put a gun to his fiancee’s head during an argument. Hall was at the team facility on Wednesday but was not seen on the field at the end of a morning walk-through. Hall was arraigned Tuesday in Avon Lake Municipal Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence. He was released from jail after posting $10,000 bond. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 10, two days after the Browns’ season opener against Dallas.

