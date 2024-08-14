Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gets 3-year, $39 million extension after Pro Bowl season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has received a three-year, $39 million contract extension following a Pro Bowl season. A second-round pick in 2021 from Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah was entering the final year of his rookie deal. The sides had been working on a agreement throughout training camp and finalized it Wednesday. Owusu-Koramoah’s deal runs through the 2027 season. He started 13 games and led the Browns’ No. 1-ranked defense with 101 tackles last season. The 23-year-old had 20 tackles for loss, first among NFL linebackers. He added two interceptions and 3 1/2 sacks.

