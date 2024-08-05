Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith injures left knee in practice, driven off field in obvious pain

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith was driven off the field in a cart Monday after suffering an apparent left knee injury during practice. Smith, who had 5 1/2 sacks last season, got hurt during a red zone drill. The 31-year-old was hunched over and in obvious pain while sitting in the front passenger seat of the cart for the short drive to the training facility. The Browns did not have immediate word on Smith, who was acquired last year in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Smith had a major impact in 2023 for Cleveland’s defense, which finished ranked first overall before a rough playoff performance against Houston. Smith has 60 career sacks in nine seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.