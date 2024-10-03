Browns DE Alex Wright having season-ending triceps surgery. Loss a blow to Cleveland’s D-line depth

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright will miss the remainder of the season with a triceps injury sustained in the second week of the season. Wright posted on social media that he will undergo surgery. The team confirmed Wright’s procedure ahead of practice. The 24-year-old said on Instagram that he initially strained his triceps during a joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings in August. He had an MRI following the Week 2 win against Jacksonville, but was still dealing with pain. He had just one sack this season, but it was for a safety to secure Cleveland’s only win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.