Browns DE Alex Wright having season-ending triceps surgery. Loss a blow to Cleveland’s D-line depth

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, left, runs against Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright, second from left, and linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright will miss the remainder of the season with a triceps injury sustained in the second week of the season. Wright posted on social media that he will undergo surgery. The team confirmed Wright’s procedure ahead of practice. The 24-year-old said on Instagram that he initially strained his triceps during a joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings in August. He had an MRI following the Week 2 win against Jacksonville, but was still dealing with pain. He had just one sack this season, but it was for a safety to secure Cleveland’s only win.

