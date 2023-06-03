Brown scores 26, Sparks get 2nd win over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Lexie Brown scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-93 in overtime. Brown drilled her third 3-pointer of the game with 1:03 left in overtime to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 95-91. Phoenix tried to get it to Diana Taurasi, but Jordin Canada intercepted the pass and raced the other way for a layup and a six-point lead with 42.1 left. Canada finished with 16 points and five assists for Los Angeles (2-2), which also beat Phoenix in a season opener. Layshia Clarendon added 11 points. The Sparks return home to host Seattle on Saturday. Brittney Griner had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix (1-3). Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each added 19 points.

