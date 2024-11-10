Bronny James scores 6 points in first G-League game as LeBron, Lakers teammates watch courtside

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James started and scored six points in his first G-League game as the South Bay Lakers defeated the Salt Lake City Stars 110-96. James — the 20-year-old son of LeBron James — was 2 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 4 on 3-pointers. The 6-foot-3 guard also had three rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. LeBron watched the game from courtside seats on the opposite side of the main stands with his wife, Savannah, and their 10-year old daughter Zuri. Gloria James, Bronny’s grandmother, also was in attendance, along with Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.