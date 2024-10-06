Bronny James hails ‘new beginnings’ in NBA debut, and LeBron is proud. They could play together next

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James said his famous father had words of encouragement and advice for him after his NBA preseason debut with the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James simply sounded proud as the Lakers prepared for another preseason game in which the James family might play together. LeBron acknowledged his satisfaction in seeing Bronny’s next basketball step after a tumultuous year-plus for his oldest son, who was in high school only 16 months ago. Bronny could play alongside his father for the first time when the Lakers host the Phoenix Suns on Bronny’s 20th birthday.

