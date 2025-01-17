Brittney Griner and other WNBA players happy to be playing in US during their offseason

MIAMI (AP) — Brittney Griner is embracing the opportunity to play again in the WNBA offseason without having to go overseas. The 6-foot-9 WNBA All-Star has said she would never play abroad again except with USA Basketball after spending 10 months in a Russian prison in 2022 when authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Now she’ll be playing in the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league that’s based in Miami which begins Friday night and goes until the middle of March. Several of her WNBA peers are also embracing the chance to supplement their incomes while staying close to family and friends.

